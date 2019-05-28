Virtual Private Networks

A VPN is an encrypted tunnel for your online traffic, allowing you to stay private, secure and anonymous online. When you browse the internet using a VPN, your communications are encrypted, so your ISP, government, hackers and other third parties are not able to see which websites you visit.

Dominik Heinz, Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences, faculty of computer sciences.

Why should you use a VPN?

1

Secure your online activity

2

A VPN encrypts all your traffic, making it impossible for anyone to see, what websites you are browsing.

Bypass restrictions/censorship

Access content that is blocked in your country, for example a You Tube Video, by connecting over a different country using a VPN.

3

Prevent tracking

4

When using a VPN, the website doesn`t know who your are and therefore it can`t collect any useful information about you.

Setup Private Networks

A VPN tunnel helps you to access your work or home-network from anywhere in the world.

Details to function and usage of Virtual Personal Networks (VPN)

you`ll find within the related infographic (please click image to show further information).

Anonymity is one of the main reasons why many people use a VPN. To conceal your identity all websites you visit only see the VPN server IP as origin. The VPN server replaces your IP with the IP of the VPN server in all your data packets. This way the website you visit can not track user’s behavior and sell your private data to advertisers or third parties, neither do they know who you are and where you are.

When connected to a VPN all your internet traffic is redirected through a tunnel. All data in this tunnel is encrypted with a strong cryptographic algorithm, usually AES128 or AES256. This way any adversary intercepting your traffic can not see what requests you are sending. This allows secure browsing over any (unsecured) internet access point. For example: Online banking via Starbucks public Wi-Fi.